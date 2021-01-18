Censure, remove those who lied

Senator Daines responded to my complaint over his despicable conduct regarding certifying the 2020 election.

In part, it reads: “Many people understandably have concerns about the integrity of our elections. This is nothing new, but all too often following an election these concerns are just swept under the rug and doubt continues to build.”

The coordinating bodies on election infrastructure and security said: “The Nov. 3 election was the most secure in American history.” Election officials reviewed and double-checked the outcome. Over 50 courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court, dismissed these so-called “concerns” as ridiculous and lacking any evidence.

The only “doubt” was built by Republicans from the president on down to his minions in the United States Congress.

It’s time to hold these traitorous liars accountable. The 14th Amendment is appropriate. Censure, including denial of high committee assignments, at the very least.

Congressional Republicans who spread the voter fraud lie must clearly tell their constituents the truth so these radicalized seditionists will stand down.