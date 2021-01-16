Censure seditious Republicans

On Jan. 6, our nation's Capitol was overrun by insurrectionists hell-bent on destroying our democracy, after being directed to do so by President Trump, Donald Trump, Jr., Lara Trump, Rudy Giuliani, Congressman Mo Brooks, etc.

The insurrectionists were at the rally because they were led to believe, by 126 seditious Republican House members and the “Dirty Dozen” senators, that our elections were fraudulent.

As result, five people died and 51 Capitol police officers were injured.

At the very least, and as a consequence of their actions, every true Montana patriot who believes in our republic must support the censure of the 126 seditious Republicans including our own Governor Gianforte and Congressman Rosendale. Further, we must support the expulsion from the Senate of the “Dirty Dozen,” including Senator Daines, who "bravely" and courageously withdrew his support after the Capitol had been attacked.

President Trump must be impeached to silence the poison he spreads, to never hold public office in the future, to lose his taxpayer-funded Secret Service detail and annual retirement funds. Not one more penny goes to this traitor and his grifter family.

Rosanne E. Davis,

Missoula

