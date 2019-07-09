Adding a census question about citizenship is clearly aimed at intimidating people of color to depress their participation. This will lead to undercounts that will encourage further gerrymandering and will reduce critical funding of programs that aid them in becoming healthy productive people.
But that is not the whole downside. Public health investigators use census data to calculate disease prevalence and death rates. These rates are critical to assess the health of the nation, each state, county, community and neighborhood.
The census data are the denominator in rate calculations: number of cancer deaths in Missoula/number of people in Missoula equals the cancer death rate. If we do not know the correct numbers, we can do nothing to change them. We would be left allocating public health money by anecdote or randomly.
It is important that we know about all the people in a region, as disease makes no distinction of citizenship status. If we change the way people are counted now, it may invalidate the work done with earlier census data. If we undercount the population then the disease rates could become meaningless.
We must not turn public health data into fake news. We have enough of that.
Dick Hoskins,
Missoula