Twenty-five percent of Montanans are in debt collection.
There should be nothing shameful about being in debt. The Urban Institute found that 71 million Americans are in debt collection. The debt-buying company Encore Capital Group brags that 20% of U.S. consumers either owe them money or have previously.
Many people struggle with making ends meet, and not for a lack of trying. Nowadays, it’s just hard to get by without borrowing money.
That’s why we need a humane system of debt collection, not an abusive one. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has proposed a debt collection rule that allows collectors to text or email people without their consent; while also calling them up to seven times a week, per debt owed. If you have eight loans you could receive 56 calls and multiple emails and texts, every week! This rule increases the harassment and stress struggling families are under.
We all fall on hard times. When we do, we need help, and we don’t deserve to be hounded for money that we can’t afford to pay back yet. The CFPB needs to keep debt collectors in check and build a more humane system, not one that treats people like animals.
Tammy Mehlhaff,
Billings