Montana ranks second-highest in the nation for the number of children in foster care; that is three times the national average.
Child and Family Services (CFS) kidnapped my daughters (Pennsylvania residents) at the Helena airport when we arrived for a Christmas vacation over false allegations of abuse. My youngest daughter was in foster care for two months until she was allowed to return to her home, school and friends. My older daughter was moved to Oregon with a foster family. I have not been a part of her life since she was taken at the airport.
This can and does happen to innocent people — it happened to my family and it can happen to yours! Just because you love your children with all your heart, that will not stop CFS from twisting facts and lying in court to make you guilty. The state wants Title IV money from the federal government and does not care where the children come from. If it means breaking up a loving, caring family, that is OK with them.
CFS destroyed my beautiful family. Even with proof, no one will help me prove my innocence. Tragedies like mine are happening every day with CFS.
Cathy Eakin,
Helena