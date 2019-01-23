When we lived in New York, I enjoyed reading Thomas Friedman's NY Times articles. He was such an objective journalist that I never knew his personal political philosophy, until I bought both of his books. In "The Lexus and the Olive Tree," I learned that he believed in world government and total globalization. I greatly admire him, but disagree with his political philosophy. I favor a strong national government.
In our Democratic Republic, the U.S. Constitution truly protects the rights of the people. Ratified in 1791, The Bill of Rights continues to guarantee that the government must protect our "persons, houses, papers, and effects against unreasonable searches," Amendment IV. Nine other amendments guarantee the government's obligation to protect our free speech and our legal, religious and political rights. Amendment II protects our right to bear arms in order to protect ourselves from the abuse of a tyrannical government, should we lose our democratic republic.
Our government was a great ambition, and will always be a challenge to keep. Our government began during a Christian era. Our Founding Fathers based the Constitution on the basic accepted premise that God created us and loves us.
Jeanette Zentgraf,
Lolo