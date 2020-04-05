Challenges of online learning, teaching

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After 36 years of being a teacher and administrator on Montana’s Hi-Line, I am now enjoying retirement outside of Roundup. Closing schools in Montana and throughout the nation prompts me to write this letter. I no longer have a dog in this fight so it matters not whether I agree or disagree with the difficult decisions made regarding fighting COVID-19. What I do know is how difficult this time is for educators.

Parents already understand how difficult it has become to run school online and through distance learning. My son has four kids out of school right now and trying to balance computer time for his high school daughter watching real-time lessons with their first grader trying to complete computer lessons is no small challenge The two middle kids and both parents find it a challenge to learn the online platforms being used and getting work downloaded and uploaded to appease their teachers. These are difficult times for sure.

Yet, perhaps teachers and administrators struggle the most. The teachers I worked with over my 36 years are dedicated professionals who want the best for the students. It is, without question, an ongoing struggle to learn new protocols for delivering lessons all while making sure they are efficient, effective, applicable and meaningful for each of their students.