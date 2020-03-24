Chamber of Commerce lobbying against common welfare

As reported in Salon this morning (March 24), President Trump has refused to use a wartime law (Defense Production Act) to require major manufacturers to make vital equipment to combat the new coronavirus, reportedly after big corporations and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce successfully lobbied his top adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

Yesterday, there were 45 cases of COVID-19 in Montana, with six in the Missoula area. The New York Times reported this morning 25,665 cases in New York State with at least 157 deaths (0.6%), the rate of infections doubling each three days. Across the country, there is a shortage of medical protective devices, and a fear of a very bad shortage of ventilators and hospital beds.

Why is big business and the Chamber of Commerce putting money over the lives of untold Americans? The Missoula Chamber of Commerce (406) 543-6623, Montana Chamber of Commerce (406) 431-3248 and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce (202) 659-6000 (as fellow Americans) all have a civic responsibility to “the common welfare, of we the People of the United States.”

Note: There are more people than the wealthiest 1% in the United States.

Erwin Curry,

Missoula

