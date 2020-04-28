Chance to change economic reliance

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

For Montana, for our nation, the pandemic should be a game changer.

Montana's reliance on tourism and as a location for second, third and fourth homes for the very rich has brought much misery to many Montanans. Disease and low-wage service jobs.

Clearly, we need to cast off tourism and catering to the wealthy and get back to hard work and good pay in the extraction and manufacturing industries.

We should pursue nuclear power generation, mining in new areas with new technologies, coal, small homestead style farming (buying back lands hoarded by out-of-state tycoons), small manufacturing. In other words, focus on bread and butter job creation.

Also, at a national level a new economic scheme is needed.

At birth and later, for naturalized citizens, all would be accounted a non-transferable share in the United States. Not an entitlement, a right which could not ever be sold or bartered away. An adjusted (by Gross National Product) credit would be paid into the personal account of every American shareholder.

Ed Chaberek,

Superior