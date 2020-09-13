Chance to choose right US president

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As a veteran, I was disgusted by the comments attributed to President Trump, labeling soldiers who gave their lives fighting the Germans in France during World War II as "losers" and "suckers." But I wasn't surprised, as he had already called Senator McCain that after he was shot down, imprisoned and tortured in Vietnam.

I have been to those cemeteries in France. It is an incredibly moving experience. There is row after row of white crosses and Stars of David. Many of the soldiers who lost their lives storming the beaches were 18 or 19, some even younger. I have heard some commentators excuse Trump because it was raining that Memorial Day, so he sent General Kelly in his place. Kind of like excusing the inexcusable.

Of the Republicans in Congress, only Mitt Romney has had the courage to criticize Trump. This from the party of Lincoln! I'll paraphrase Winston Churchill by saying that while Americans mess up, they usually get it right in the end. This November we have a chance to send our draft-dodging president and his arrogant sons back to their playboy lifestyles and New York City penthouses. I think we'll get it right this time.

Paul Lynn,

Missoula

