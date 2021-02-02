Chance to repair damage from lies

The second impeachment trial starts on Feb. 8. This brings our nation to another turning point. Depending on the outcome, we either give Donald Trump and his dangerous mob permission to continue their seditious activities, harming democracy and endangering lives, or we as a nation pull together and say, “this outrage must stop.” This should not be partisan issue.

The Hill, hardly a liberal news source, reported yesterday that hundreds of Senate staffers have signed a letter asking senators to convict former President Trump for fomenting the putsch we all witnessed or read about on Jan. 6.

At the time, both Steve Daines and Matt Rosendale joined in with far too many in the Senate and House pushing “the Big Lie,” calling the election fraudulent, insisting Trump had won. They are guilty of adding fuel to the fire.

I’m calling on both Daines and Rosendale to have the courage to stand up for America. They were part of the problem in supporting Trump’s lies regarding the election. They now have a chance to repair that damage and be part of the solution.

As the Senate staffers wrote: “Either you stand with the republic or against it.”

Nancy Seldin,

Missoula

