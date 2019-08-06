The vast percentage of Americans are no more invested in the stock market than they are to a poker tournament on ESPN, by looking at wages and cost of living. The stock market indexes are available constantly, but the latest salary figures are from 2017.
In Montana we are ranked No. 38 in median household income ($53,386), No. 34 in per capita income ($25,986) and number 34 in composite cost of living index (106.9 — from the first quarter of 2019). The median household income rate has skipped in Montana, jumping up about every other year for some reason. It is nearly $7,000 below the national average. The cost of living index is 6.9 points above the national average.
Minnesota, North Dakota, Wyoming and Utah all have significantly higher wages with lower costs of living. Colorado and Washington have much higher wages with slightly higher cost of living indexes.
An argument might be made that Montana could improve its economic standings with some higher wages. Consumers drive the economy, not Wall Street. Who is going to move to Montana when a choice can be made? The scenery only goes so far.
Erwin Curry,
Missoula