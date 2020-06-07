Character count for president?

I write this letter to Evangelical Christians.

I've lived, served and worshiped among you for 42 years. Realizing my own many shortcomings and sins, to those of you who voted for and support President Trump, I ask this of you: Does character count for you and your children but not for our highest office, president of the USA?

These scriptural verses written in the Book of Proverbs 6:16-19 by wise King Solomon of Israel millennia ago ring loud:

"There are six things the Lord hates, seven that are detestable to him: haughty eyes, a lying tongue, hands that shed innocent blood, a heart that devises wicked schemes, feet that are quick to rush into evil, a false witness who pours out lies and a person who stirs up conflict in the community."

How do Evangelicals support a man whose daily words and behavior are antithetical to Jesus Christ's teaching? I get your main abortion argument; I'm pro life too and yes, I pray for Trump. However, championing a lying, mocking, bullying, profane malignant narcissist obliterates the Great Commission and witness Jesus instructs in Matthew 28:19-20, the very scriptural core of Evangelicalism. Trump meets all seven of God's above detestations; is this being pro-life?

Bob Luceno,

Missoula

