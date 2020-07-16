Charges reduced

When Bradley Layton drove Ginny Merriam's 1982 Ford F250 up Van Buren Street at high speed (one witness estimated 65 mph) on the wrong side of the road he endangered countless drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians. He then careened back and forth over curbs in a failed attempt to turn onto Missoula Avenue. His path through two yards, a number of trees and two steel fences was actually the best thing he did on that alcohol-fueled escapade. Because if he hadn't crashed, his journey to the other end of Missoula Avenue would likely have taken the lives of children using the bike/pedestrian lanes farther up the street. At least two adults feared for their lives as he sped directly towards them. Yet for some mysterious reason the charges against Mr. Layton were quickly reduced to misdemeanors. This, despite the fact that the arresting officer had written up the charges as felony endangerment. The county attorney has denied that the couple's close relationship with the mayor's office influenced the decision to go lightly on Mr. Layton. I'd suggest that Mayor Engen publicly advocate for the felony charges to be reinstated to avoid the appearance of a cozy relationship with the accused.