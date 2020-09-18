 Skip to main content
Chase Porter Gay understands Montanans' needs

Chase Porter Gay is running to be our representative in the state Senate because he understands that we need an empathetic and supportive government during this pandemic.

Even before this virus revealed flaws in our healthcare system, Chase saw the ways that rising drug costs were affecting Montana families and made a commitment to help. With plans like continued Medicaid expansion and capping prescription drug prices, Chase knows that we need affordable and accessible healthcare in our communities.

If elected, Chase will also work to reduce the cost of housing, and ensure our schools are properly funded and preparing our kids for the future. I know Chase and I believe that we can trust him to not only work on these issues but truly listen to his constituents and reflect our concerns in Helena.

Vote Chase Porter Gay for Senate District 47!

Molly Stark-Ragsdale,

Missoula

