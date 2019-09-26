This letter may not get printed before the current panic-driven climate strike is over, but here are some suggestions for the next one. They may even be useful before then.
What are you doing while you are stopping production by striking from your jobs, or failing to learn while cutting your classes? How about using the time planting some trees? You may even get some loudmouth climate deniers to help you.
A recent study published in the journal "Science" says the most effective way to fight global warming is to plant a trillion trees. This is by far the cheapest climate change solution. Volunteers should be readily available, whereas most alternate solutions require highly skilled workers who insist on being paid.
You can access the article by Googling "journal science trillion trees." You'll get plenty of links.
Alex Epstein, in his book "The Moral Case for Fossil Fuels," says 86% of the world's energy is now generated by fossil fuels. You're not going to stop it. Some nations which were threatened with famine are now exporting food. Get the book, then go plant some more trees.
Dale Ferguson,
Polson