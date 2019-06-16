In reference to James Lee Burke's Missoulian guest column of June 11, "Job Corps a success deserving of support."
First thing one notices about Mr. Burke's article is that whoever disagrees with him about the Job Corps is suffering from "a naked greed or self-serving politics," not being a "rational person," suffers from "a special kind of stupidity as well as inhumanity." If you don't see things Mr. Burke's way you are "declaring war on the poor, and are sycophants, bullies and the acolytes of meanness and cupidity."
How many people would directly contribute to have a staff person for every three Job Corp students?
Check the General Accounting Office investigation of the Job Corps along with other sources of information on the internet concerning the corps over the last 50 years.
I believe the individual states could do an excellent job of managing a job center with a lot larger ratio of students to staff, with better oversight and be a lot more beneficial to the young people of Montana.
Entrenched bureaucrats dislike independent cost/benefit analysis.
I wouldn't accuse you of being prejudiced beyond good sense Mr. Burke, but please check the facts before engaging in character assassinations.
John Rice,
Missoula