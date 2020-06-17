Check laws and ordinances

I was also at the BLM public assembly last Friday at the Missoula County Courthouse. Here's some free legal advice. According to MCA 45-8-315, by allowing your muscle shirt to even so much as "partially" cover your sidearm (or any other weapon), you are no longer carrying it "openly" — you have "concealed" it. And, as you likely already know, a concealed weapon permit does not grant the holder absolute privileges. See, for example, MCA 45-8-351 which gives a city the power to "prevent and suppress the carrying of concealed or unconcealed weapons to a public assembly." You may want to make it a habit to check with your local law enforcement agencies as the local laws and ordinances are subject to change.