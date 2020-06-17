Check laws and ordinances

Dear "Open Weapon" Carrier,
I was also at the BLM public assembly last Friday at the Missoula County Courthouse. Here's some free legal advice. According to MCA 45-8-315, by allowing your muscle shirt to even so much as "partially" cover your sidearm (or any other weapon), you are no longer carrying it "openly" — you have "concealed" it. And, as you likely already know, a concealed weapon permit does not grant the holder absolute privileges. See, for example, MCA 45-8-351 which gives a city the power to "prevent and suppress the carrying of concealed or unconcealed weapons to a public assembly." You may want to make it a habit to check with your local law enforcement agencies as the local laws and ordinances are subject to change.
Craig Shannon,
Missoula
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!