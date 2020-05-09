Checks and balances ensure election security

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Despite misinformation about voting fraud that surged after polling places for the June 2 primary were shut down, Montana is well prepared to hold a secure statewide election by mail for the first time.

Unlike many other states, Montana regularly updates voter addresses, making mail a reliable way to get ballots out.

The state has been conducting all-mail elections for cities, schools and other local taxing districts since 1985. In fact, all Montana elections, except federal elections, are already held by mail. In 2018, 74% of Montana voters chose to cast general election ballots by mail, instead of in-person.

Voters should be receiving ballots, which were mailed May 8. They must be returned to the election office by June 2. Much like packages, people can track ballots using Montana’s My Voter Page.

Once the election office receives a ballot, the barcode on the return envelope is scanned into the statewide voter database. The signature on it is then verified against the one on the voter’s registration. This stops people from casting someone else’s ballot or voting more than once.

The number of verified signatures is checked against the number of ballots counted, preventing votes from being missed.