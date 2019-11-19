And though you may bleed other colors, on this cold November day, I implore your heart, for the good of the state — for the good of the Big Sky — to pump maroon and silver.
For if this battle is lost, the evil that is Montana State University will grow fat with braggadocio, mindless and belligerent onward to the FCS playoffs as an uncrowned king. It is a scourge wished upon no man, woman or child.
May the cold wind that whips through the Hellgate serve as your warning: they are gathering strength. In the north, west, south and east, they have waited for the chance to claim Montana as their own.
So, as the soulless warriors of Bozeman cloaked in robes of blue and gold march onto the field of battle, and as their followers descend like zombies into Bobcat Stadium, may you have the courage to travel into the heart of darkness and look the enemy in their lifeless eyes and remind them of the heralded battle cry that has vanquished their plague in times past: Go Griz!
Steve Hitchcock,
Spokane, Washington