If you go to a Donald Trump rally and enthusiastically cheer his every word without thought, and are led to chant derogatory phrases, do you then go home to your family and enthusiastically cheer on your kids if they cyber-bully their classmates and repeatedly call them derogatory names? Or is it just a couple hours of entertainment, like a basketball game or a movie? Or are we in the last days before the end of the world, when the "love of most will grow cold" (Matthew 24:12)?
Linda Aronson,
Darby