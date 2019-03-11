It was wonderful to see the 7,100 fans show up for the Griz-Cat basketball game on Feb. 23. However, this thought crossed my mind: Wouldn't it be wonderful if we had, say, 5,000 fans at every Griz game? I know this was a cross-state rivalry and brought the people out, but the Griz played 13 other home contests this season. Where were all the fans?
The Griz and Lady Griz play their hearts out; they work hard in the gym, weight room and classrooms; their games are exciting, and they appreciate their fan base and the community support. Griz and Lady Griz basketball have a long, proud tradition in this community.
When next basketball season begins, think about making some of their games and supporting the teams, guaranteed excitement for the community. Go Griz!
Renee Valley,
Missoula