My family has been avid fans of the Missoula Osprey since their inception in 1999, attending numerous games every season. We've seen future big-leaguers like Lyle Overbay, Ender Inciarte, Paul Goldschmidt and 2019 World Series champion Adam Eaton begin their careers right here in Missoula.
So the new owners have decided on a name change, after 20 years of being the Osprey, to the Paddleheads. My first thought was, well, that'll take some getting use to but ultimately they are still Missoula's team, and I will be at Ogren Field again in 2020, cheering on the Paddleheads and singing "Take Me out to the Ballpark" as much as I can.
I say welcome to the new Paddleheads, and thank you to the new owners for the enthusiasm and energy they are trying to bring to the ballpark every night. If you attended games last year, you had to notice the change in the atmosphere from the Beer Batter innings to the fella in the funny suits trying to bring some fun to the ballpark.
Paddleheads or Osprey? For me, it ultimately doesn't matter, because we'll still be able to cheer on a ball team next summer. Go Paddleheads!
Scott Hughes,
Corvallis