Children pay for adults' behavior

The first day of school has always been a nerve-wracking experience for parents and students alike. This year, however, it seems more daunting than ever, and for good reason.

Despite the best efforts of staff members and the principal, who introduced himself to the students by running around on the roof wearing purple and gold overalls, there is simply nothing “fun” about reduced school days, online learning and the countless safety procedures required in this new COVID era.

So what does it feel like to be a high school student in the year 2020? Well, to be honest, I’m mainly disappointed. It sickens me that children are now paying for the stupidity of adults.

During the six months that schools were shut down it was the selfish behavior of adults that made the cases continue to rise. Today people remain selfish as demands to allow fans at football games and other fall sports rage on. Because we couldn’t act selflessly for a month, we are still paying for selfish behavior.

So even though it shouldn’t be a high schooler's job to say this: Please take COVID-19 seriously and wear a mask. Gen Z is tired of paying for your mistakes.

Emma Watson,

Missoula

