Not too many years ago there was a country we now call Nazi Germany. The period was the late 1930s and early '40s. The German people would gather in their thousands and chant "sieg heil, sieg heil, sieg heil mein fuhrer."
Now we have Americans gathering in their thousands chanting, "lock her up, lock her up" and most recently, "send her back, send her back."
I find these two gatherings chillingly similar. We have a president, Donald Trump, who appeals to the most base isolationist instincts in some Americans in the same way that Adolf Hitler appealed to many Germans.
Hitler convinced many Germans that Jews, gypsies, homosexuals and indeed, anyone who disagreed with him, was evil and had to be exterminated. Donald Trump is trying to convince the American people that Muslims, Latinos, Africans, indeed anyone who disagrees with him, is evil and must be "sent back."
William Ellen,
Missoula