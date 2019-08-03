The Politburo Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China is the main governing body of China. It is now composed of seven members, led by Xi Jinping, who last year declared himself as leader for life.
A look at the background of the members of this group is somewhat telling. See if you may agree:
1. Xi Jinpin’s father was once high within the Communist Party but was purged from the party, Xi living some time in a cave. He is a chemical engineer.
2. Li Keqiang’s father was in politics; he graduated from law school.
3. Li Zhanshu’s education is unlisted. He went to night school and started in the Industry and Commerce Department. He is an advocate for Russia-China relations.
4. Wang Yang started as a food processing worker, studied political economics.
5. Wang Huning is a social science professor who worked in Iowa and at the University of Southern California.
6. Zhao Liji also worked his way up, studying philosophy.
7. Han Zheng worked as a college administrator for a chemical engineering college.
This group, no matter what you might think of them, are extremely effective. It is a good idea to become familiar.
Erwin Curry,
Missoula