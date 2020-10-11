Choice between democracy or king

Said the founders, "Here's the thing,

you want democracy or king?"

"Democracy. We've had our fill

of kings," they said, and did their will.

We're vaguely democratic, still,

but of those people on the hill,

the GOP, the truth to tell,

don't like democracy so well.

Appreciate the bind they're in.

Democracy don't help them win.

They take whatever notion floats

and prostitute themselves for votes.

But now they're found a wondrous thing,

an autocratic ding-a-ling

who television showed as wise,

whose speech consists of constant lies,

who thrives on planetary rape,

who'd love to see us bow and scrape,

who'd steal what we hold so dear.

Their choice is absolutely clear.