Choice of Juras cause for concern

All the political ads I've seen have missed the most nefarious aspect of Greg Gianforte as governor —and that is his choice of lieutenant governor.

Kristen Juras is an adjunct law professor with ties to the Galt family. She published a paper in which she asserted that the Montana stream access law is a “monumental erosion of private rights.” Most of us take the right of ordinary citizens to use our waters for granted. However, Montana is somewhat unique in this regard. Wyoming, Oregon and Colorado have restrictions that pretty much make it impossible to recreate where streams and rivers cross private land.