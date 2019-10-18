Missoulians will soon be voting for City Council members. I live in Ward 4 and intend to vote for Amber Sherrill. I urge others in my ward to do the same!
I also encourage those in other wards to follow the endorsements of conservationists and vote for Heidi West, Ward 1; Mirtha Becerra, Ward 2; Gwen Jones, Ward 3; Alex Fregerio, Ward 5; and Nick Shontz, Ward 6.
All of these have the best interests at heart for the city we love. Big changes are coming and we need leaders that are committed to improving Missoula, while preserving the Montana values we hold dear, a clean environment, open space, and healthy ecosystems.
Mari von Hoffmann,
Missoula