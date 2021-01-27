Choose options other than pipeline

President Biden has courageously halted construction of the Keystone XL pipeline and should be supported for doing so.

Fuel pipelines are inherently dangerous, with more than 8,000 leaks involving 3 million gallons of fuel in the U.S. since 1986, resulting in nearly $7 billion in damages and 500 deaths (Center for Biological Diversity).

The U.S. is now the leading global producer of natural gas and oil and production exceeded consumption in 2019. The Keystone XL pipeline is not a matter of "national security" when we already have oil in excessive abundance.

Canadian tar sands oil extraction has irreparably harmed boreal forests and the Indigenous people who reside there. Transporting this toxic substance across Montana lands and waters places all of us, especially Native American Montanans, at risk of harming our landscapes and health for many years to come.

We can distinguish our state as a center of renewable energy and create the many related jobs or we can continue to invest ourselves in resources that place our health and environment at significant risk.

We have excellent options to preserve our unique state; let's choose them and move forward to a healthier future for our children!