Choose to look for good in all people

I was struck by the irony of the criticism of the University of Montana black community, over the winning essays honoring Martin Luther King Jr. by white students, when only white students responded to the contest. White students honoring a black leader is a problem?!

Though it was speculated that "many of the black students were busy planning the Black Solidarity Summit," presumably some, or even one, of the union members could have written an essay? Also, "black solidarity" is not exactly an inclusive term. It suggests an event that is exclusive of white participation, and not a unifying effort.

"Equality" comes from a willingness for all people to work together. Something our Congress also seems incapable of doing.

The level of hypersensitivity and division in our nation is reaching an alarming level. Black, white, liberal, conservative, gay, straight — we are all part of one created human family. If you're looking to find fault, you will find it. We really are more alike than we are different.

Our Creator's mandate to "live peaceably with one another" is for our own good. So let's change the world by looking for the good in all people. The choice is ours.

Kathryn Berg,

Bigfork

