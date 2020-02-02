Choose to look for good in all people

I was struck by the irony of the criticism of the University of Montana black community, over the winning essays honoring Martin Luther King Jr. by white students, when only white students responded to the contest. White students honoring a black leader is a problem?!

Though it was speculated that "many of the black students were busy planning the Black Solidarity Summit," presumably some, or even one, of the union members could have written an essay? Also, "black solidarity" is not exactly an inclusive term. It suggests an event that is exclusive of white participation, and not a unifying effort.

"Equality" comes from a willingness for all people to work together. Something our Congress also seems incapable of doing.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The level of hypersensitivity and division in our nation is reaching an alarming level. Black, white, liberal, conservative, gay, straight — we are all part of one created human family. If you're looking to find fault, you will find it. We really are more alike than we are different.