Choose: Trump or Constitution?

In his effort to oust Liz Cheney from her leadership position in the Republican Party, Matt Rosendale revealed both his true beliefs and the fact that he is a bad gambler.

Cheney fulfilled her oath to uphold the Constitution by voting to impeach the only sitting president to incite a mob to interfere with the constitutionally guided peaceful transfer of power. Cheney’s vote, obviously unpopular with the increasingly extremist wing of the Republican Party, took courage, integrity and leadership. Those character strengths were lost on Rosendale, whose Jan. 6 vote to stop certification, and subsequent ouster attempt, belies his apparent disregard for truth, justice, integrity and the Constitution, which, last I checked, were "Montana values."

He gambled that he had the votes to oust Cheney; what is significant about that vote is that, in public, Republicans continued to appear unified behind Donald Trump culture, whereas the vote, by secret ballot, belied a vastly different story: 145 Republicans voted to retain Cheney, with 61 opposed; barely 30%. Perhaps more Republicans, in private, recognize the events of Jan. 6 as a threat to democracy by an authoritarian narcissist. Perhaps Rosendale will reconsider his fealty to said narcissist.

Steve Nelson,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0