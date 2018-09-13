It seems to me we would rather have a show than a country. We would rather be entertained than to seriously give thought to how we want to be, and what we want America to stand for and strive after.
We would rather, like kindergartners, cheer the kid who knocks over the blocks and laugh at the builder. We would rather watch one channel and believe everything said, than take the trouble to apply our own common sense.
We are choosing to hate rather than struggle to love. We choose to excoriate our government with its flaws but also with its checks and balances, but blindly will follow a single flawed person who claims only he can fix everything.
And we are well on our way to getting what we want and what we are choosing: a thoughtless, selfish, unequal, unjust, unfair and decidedly ungreat America.
