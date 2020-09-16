 Skip to main content
Christi Jacobsen most experienced for Secretary of State

I write to encourage you to vote for Christi Jacobsen for Secretary of State. Jacobsen is the experienced choice for this office.

We constantly see headlines about election interference and hacking from China, Russia, or others. It’s comforting to know Christi Jacobsen led the Secretary of State’s office in improving cyber security. While she ran the office, they upgraded their system to two-factor authentication for every county election office in Montana.

Under her leadership, the office saved millions per year and reduced the bureaucracy. More impressive, while the size of the bureaucracy went down, so did the number of errors per year – by 50,000! Christi Jacobsen led the Secretary of State’s office in remote notarization.

From 2006-2008, I worked in the Secretary of State’s office. I am impressed with the streamlining Christi Jacobsen has done. It’s time to promote her to the top job.

Readers may recall that I was one of Christi Jacobsen’s competitors in the primary for Secretary of State. But Montanans selected the most experienced candidate in either party. It’s an honor to endorse her.

Vote experience, election security, and efficiency in the Secretary of State’s office. Vote Christi Jacobsen for Secretary of State.

Bowen Greenwood,

East Helena

