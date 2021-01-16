Christianity has become linked to white nationalism

As images emerge of Proud Boys holding Christian prayer services just before committing a terrorist attack, rioters carrying wooden crosses near the gallows they constructed in front of the U.S. Capitol, and, even now, prominent pastors defending Trump’s incitement of a fascist putsch, it is time to confront the fact that a certain faction of conservative, white Christianity has become indistinguishable from organized white nationalism and far-right extremism.

Major evangelical leaders call for open sedition against the U.S. Constitution. Montana’s homegrown Christian extremist, Steve Daines, continues to defend Donald Trump’s actions and fight against impeachment, or any other sort of accountability for that matter. No surprise there, given Daines’ starring role in inciting the terrorist mob to begin with.

Our other evangelical leader, Greg Gianforte, was convicted of a violent crime for assaulting a reporter, thus foreshadowing the brutal assaults on journalists carried out by the participants in the Republican insurrection. Gianforte has characteristically lied about this incident ever since it occurred. How does any verse of the Gospels support this type of behavior?

I am certain there are still Christians out there who believe in truth, kindness and charity. Unfortunately, they appear to be few and far between.