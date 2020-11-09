 Skip to main content
Christianity is dead

Well readers, the latest poll results confirm my past letters! Yes Christianity is DEAD in the once great USA. Over 50% of the voters, legal and illegal, voted for Biden and Harris. Yup Biden who let Americans get killed in Benghazi and did nothing to save them and Harris who supports selling and killing babies for money! Can you believe that is what will be running this country? How does that make us look to the rest of the world? Weak and inhumane! The voters that believed all the unsupported fake news will lead to the destruction of the USA from within! Worried about Social Security? Democrats spent that years ago! Education? Democrats dumbied that down years ago as well! Security? Biden supported down sizing military! So dead babies, no military, destroyed education, lost social security and once again headed for no respect in the world! What have you done? Hope you can speak Chinese and Russian!

Ron Albrecht,

Kalispell

