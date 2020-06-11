Christians trust in Jesus, Trump

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In Bob Luceno’s open letter to “Evangelical Christians,” tagged, “Character count for president?” Luceno quotes scripture to describe several sins the Lord hates, assigns them to sinful President Trump , then acts as judge and jury to convict of trumped-up crimes he ascribes to President Trump as a “lying, mocking, bullying and profane malignant narcissist.”

Luceno should know better than to ask Jesus’ disciples if they would vote to re-elect our president based on Luceno’s perception of the president.

I can answer for myself and the Christians I know by saying your beliefs have no influence in the trust I place in Jesus or President Trump. Your theology is off base.

The Lord is the judge of what the Lord hates, not Bob Luceno. Look up Mathew 7:1-5, where Jesus says, “Do not judge or you to will be judged. For in the same way you judge others, you will be judged.”

Finally, Luceno asks us not to re-elect a Republican, i.e., President Trump into the presidency; one who would speak for all the yet-to-be-born humans. Luceno fails to offer Christians an option, someone to vote for who would.

Donald Bergoust,

Missoula

