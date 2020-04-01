Churches shouldn't care about skin color

Churches shouldn't care about skin color

{{featured_button_text}}

Based on the information on the billboard near the fairgrounds, my church needs to have greeters with clickers to count how many whites, blacks and Native Americans enter the building each Sunday. I also noticed that those of Asian descent were not mentioned.

I am also assuming that if the church promoting this information about what makes up a church does not meet those requirements on Sunday morning (or whenever they gather), they will simply dismiss because they don't have the right people to have church.

I understand from the Bible that God's church is made up of those who have committed their lives to being followers of Jesus. Skin color or nationality is not important. It's the condition of the heart that is.

I know that at our church, the color of your skin is not our concern. We want you to know that we worship Jesus Christ as our savior and lord. That is our priority. Our desire is that everyone who comes through our doors has the opportunity to know Jesus personally, no matter your skin color or nationality.

There are many Bible-preaching churches in Missoula where the color of your skin is not important.

Paul Keller,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

CDC admits PCR test is useless

In my letter to the editor dated March 20, I laid out the reasons why no one should trust the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) to diagnose AIDS…

Health workers need safe spaces
Letters

Health workers need safe spaces

Our health-care workers are about to be slammed and they are the front line to saving our lives. Many of them around the county are now moving…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News