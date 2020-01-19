Thank you, retired Justice James Nelson, for your Jan. 13 opinion regarding abuse of a child by a member of the Witness church. As Nelson stated, according to Montana and U.S. Law, no person is allowed to abuse a child or adult. Churches are included in the reporting laws of Montana.
Many countries, including the U.S. and Canada, have, over the past several years, been dealing with the past and current abuse of children by clergy and other people entrusted to care for and about children. The Catholic Church and other churches have protected clergy from the law at the expense of innocent children. Coaches, scout leaders, as well as other "respected" community members, have avoided legal action due to being protected because they seem to be "above the law."
Perhaps the Montana Code needs to be strengthened if indeed the current law allows a church to escape responsibility due to church doctrine and beliefs.
Again, thank you, Justice Nelson!
Shirley V. Tiernan,
Missoula