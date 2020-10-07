CI-118 and I-190 would provide revenue need for parks, campgrounds, trails

Here in Montana, we value common sense and coming together as a community to do what’s right. Our breathtaking public lands are a source of economic prosperity, recreational activity, and pride in the beautiful state we call home. Montanans have the opportunity to further protect and maintain our public lands through the legalization of marijuana for adults over 21. CI-118 and I-190 would legalize, tax, and regulate adult-use marijuana in Montana, to the tune of more than $20 million a year earmarked specifically to fund conservation and public lands.