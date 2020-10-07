 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CI-118 and I-190 would provide revenue need for parks, campgrounds, trails

CI-118 and I-190 would provide revenue need for parks, campgrounds, trails

{{featured_button_text}}

Here in Montana, we value common sense and coming together as a community to do what’s right. Our breathtaking public lands are a source of economic prosperity, recreational activity, and pride in the beautiful state we call home. Montanans have the opportunity to further protect and maintain our public lands through the legalization of marijuana for adults over 21. CI-118 and I-190 would legalize, tax, and regulate adult-use marijuana in Montana, to the tune of more than $20 million a year earmarked specifically to fund conservation and public lands.

These initiatives provide Montana the revenue needed to effectively address critical repair backlogs at our state parks, campgrounds, and trails. As thousands of us can attest, having ready access to these public spaces is part of what makes living in Montana great, and it is a privilege we all want to preserve for generations of Montanans to come. Vote Yes on I-190 and CI-118.

Nevin Graves,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UM is telling a false narrative
Letters

UM is telling a false narrative

I love the University of Montana. Not only am I a proud alumni (I got my Ph.D. at UM), but I am a tenured professor at UM, too. My family has …

Know symptoms of ovarian cancer
Letters

Know symptoms of ovarian cancer

Last week, both the state of Montana and the city of Missoula recognized September as Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. More than 22,000 America…

Abbott letter was misleading
Letters

Abbott letter was misleading

Rep. Abbott’s opinion letter to the Missoulian about the Montana Reinsurance Program was written in an attempt to smear the reputation of our …

Who are Trump's supporters?
Letters

Who are Trump's supporters?

Although Donald Trump's approval rating is 13 points lower than his 2016 election numbers, he still leads Joe Biden by seven points in Montana…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News