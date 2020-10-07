CI-118 and I-190 would provide revenue need for parks, campgrounds, trails

Here in Montana, we value common sense and coming together as a community to do what’s right. Our breathtaking public lands are a source of economic prosperity, recreational activity, and pride in the beautiful state we call home. Montanans have the opportunity to further protect and maintain our public lands through the legalization of marijuana for adults over 21. CI-118 and I-190 would legalize, tax, and regulate adult-use marijuana in Montana, to the tune of more than $20 million a year earmarked specifically to fund conservation and public lands.
These initiatives provide Montana the revenue needed to effectively address critical repair backlogs at our state parks, campgrounds, and trails. As thousands of us can attest, having ready access to these public spaces is part of what makes living in Montana great, and it is a privilege we all want to preserve for generations of Montanans to come. Vote Yes on I-190 and CI-118.
Nevin Graves,
Missoula
