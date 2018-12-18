The proposed Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Water Compact violates the U.S. Constitution, Montana Constitution and CSKT tribal Constitution. Citizens should just shut up.
The state donates $55 million and its state-owned waters in 11 counties for transfer to the United States for management by the CSKT, and that’s swell too. Citizens, just shut up.
Governor Bull-something quickly codified portions of the compact for early implementation before Congress has even held review or federal, and tribal parties have signed it. King Bullock and the boys know what’s best for us feudal serfs now abandoned on the reservation. Citizens, just shut up.
Citizens will not shut up. They are pursuing a constitutional right to explore any alternative to the nightmare described above.
And just mere mention of citizen efforts daring to try to find a fair, legal, practical alternative solution to water on the reservation incurs the written wrath of wealthy elites like Mary Stranahan (letter, Dec. 10) and jackboot bureacrats like Department of Natural Resources and Conservation Director John Tubbs and his superiors.
Stop screaming at a process in early development. It will not muzzle Montana citizens. Those with nothing to lose will not silence those with everything to lose. This is still America.
Elaine Willman,
Ronan