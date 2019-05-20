Recently, U.S. Sen. Steve Daines introduced the Citizens Count Census Act of 2019 in the U.S. Senate. If passed, this act would include a citizenship question on all government census forms.
Adding a citizenship question to the census would jeopardize the accuracy of the census in every state and every community. It will have a chilling effect on participation and depress response rates for all immigrants and mixed status households, not only among undocumented residents.
The census is the foundation by which funding is allocated for programs that we all depend on — programs like the National School Lunch Program, support for low-income housing, or funding for critical infrastructure improvements. An analysis by the George Washington Institute for Public Policy shows that if just 1% of our population is undercounted, we could lose $9 million over the 10 years for which the 2020 Census applies.
As a young Montana, I’m deeply disappointed, though unsurprised, that Senator Daines would threaten representative democracy and our community's livelihoods by introducing this legislation. I’m disheartened that rather than advocating for immigration reform that ensures the dignity of those moving through the immigration process, Senator Daines is choosing to ignite unnecessary fear in people’s lives.
Kiah Abbey,
Missoula