I find it humorous when people respond to the editorial writer but seem to completely miss the point due to their absolute political bias. Contrary to what the respondents say, Sen. Fred Thomas in his editorial asking for the inclusion of a citizenship question does say that every resident should be counted but that we should know which of these are actual citizens. Why wouldn’t we want to know who is in our country? The citizenship question has been included since 1970 until Obama changed to a different form (the annual American Community Survey) which doesn’t have it. The number of representatives in the congress should be based on the number of citizens in a district not the number of residents. If we use the logic of the opinion respondents, California and the southern border states would control our country going forward. No thanks.
Chris Jones,
Missoula