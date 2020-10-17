City and UM should collaborate

Oh, Lord help me. It is 3:35 a.m. and thanks to the best, earliest and most reliable paper carrier I have ever had, I read the front page news on the Missoulian: “City, UM consider merging resources.” Man, Engen and Bodnar, knock yourselves out with this Kumbaya moment. It has taken near Armageddon to achieve considering a collaboration, “merging certain services and resources to ‘serve better‘ (the writer split an infinitive) both institutions.” In fact, the “institution” of Missoula contains the University of Montana. Multiple rapes... occurred because there is virtually no coordination between city and university law enforcement.
I have firsthand experience regarding how the city and the university have virtually no collaborative relationship with regard to the well-being of our community. I was bitten badly by an unleashed dog on Mount Sentinel, went to safety and security to report this and to request first aid. They refused first aid and made me wait endlessly, it seemed for a city animal control officer who did nothing. I went to the student health service, Lomasson Center at the recommendation of Safety and Security and they also refused me first aid. I ultimately received first aid for free at a private clinic on Broadway. The wound was already becoming infected.
I am an alumnus with a Ph.D. from UM and an activist. I immediately pursued action with regard to my multiple concerns. I contacted the supervisor of Safety and Security, the President and the provost. I have encountered some evasive communications in my work, but what I encountered here was notable. Smoke, mirrors and the “pass-the-buck runaround” of this century. When I asked why the posted leash laws at Mount Sentinel are not enforced, with considerable effort on my part, I was told by the provost that it was unclear as to who “owns the mountain,” thus it was unclear as to who is responsible for governance.
I could go “on and on” about this. I am an independent human rights activist who has talked with so-called advocates at the state about people who are dying due to the “overhead’s” misdeeds, who are feet away from people in another department who should be able to help, but they have a different budget and administration and they will tell you that they can’t cross that boundary and intervene. They say this in spite of the MCA (Montana Code Annotated), i.e., Montana law, which clearly states that if a public servant collects a paycheck and is informed about abuse that they are charged to address, but don't do so, they become the abuser. I have sent multiple public servants this section of the law by e-mail, but they don’t respond.
I was told repeatedly when I encountered such roadblocks and contacted Governor Bullock’s office that the buck doesn’t stop there. I was told he has no governance over the whole as they are separate officials and entities. Scary when there is nobody responsible for ensuring collaboration to run the thing. Again, Lord help us. We need divine intervention at this point.
Tami Williams,
Missoula
