City and UM should collaborate

Oh, Lord help me. It is 3:35 a.m. and thanks to the best, earliest and most reliable paper carrier I have ever had, I read the front page news on the Missoulian: “City, UM consider merging resources.” Man, Engen and Bodnar, knock yourselves out with this Kumbaya moment. It has taken near Armageddon to achieve considering a collaboration, “merging certain services and resources to ‘serve better‘ (the writer split an infinitive) both institutions.” In fact, the “institution” of Missoula contains the University of Montana. Multiple rapes... occurred because there is virtually no coordination between city and university law enforcement.

I have firsthand experience regarding how the city and the university have virtually no collaborative relationship with regard to the well-being of our community. I was bitten badly by an unleashed dog on Mount Sentinel, went to safety and security to report this and to request first aid. They refused first aid and made me wait endlessly, it seemed for a city animal control officer who did nothing. I went to the student health service, Lomasson Center at the recommendation of Safety and Security and they also refused me first aid. I ultimately received first aid for free at a private clinic on Broadway. The wound was already becoming infected.