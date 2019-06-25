{{featured_button_text}}
Letter

My name’s Greg Strandberg. I’m running for City Council in Ward 4. Today I’d like to discuss some troubling financial issues with the city’s budget.

Currently the city has about $250 million in debt, most stemming from the water company lawsuit.

This year we’re paying nearly $16 million just for the interest on that debt. This takes up almost 10% of our annual budget.

For comparison, our fire department and their 95 staff account for $13 million in the budget. The police department and their 137 staff account for $15 million.

We’re paying more to service our debt than we’re paying to serve and protect our citizens.

This is wrong. This is a symptom of misguided leadership, both from the City Council and the mayor.

The good news is that we have an election this year. It’ll be mail-only in Ward 4 on Sept. 10. Please help me get our budget and our taxes under control by voting for me, Greg Strandberg. Thank you.

Greg Strandberg,

Missoula

