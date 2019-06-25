My name’s Greg Strandberg. I’m running for City Council in Ward 4. Today I’d like to discuss some troubling financial issues with the city’s budget.
Currently the city has about $250 million in debt, most stemming from the water company lawsuit.
This year we’re paying nearly $16 million just for the interest on that debt. This takes up almost 10% of our annual budget.
For comparison, our fire department and their 95 staff account for $13 million in the budget. The police department and their 137 staff account for $15 million.
We’re paying more to service our debt than we’re paying to serve and protect our citizens.
This is wrong. This is a symptom of misguided leadership, both from the City Council and the mayor.
The good news is that we have an election this year. It’ll be mail-only in Ward 4 on Sept. 10. Please help me get our budget and our taxes under control by voting for me, Greg Strandberg. Thank you.
Greg Strandberg,
Missoula