City Council favors 'rich' neighborhoods

City Council favors 'rich' neighborhoods

City Council appears to protect rich neighborhoods.

The City couldn't have set up worse optics if they had specifically tried. High-density development in Grant Creek (read "rich"): no. HDD in Northside (read "not rich"): yes.

I also loved board member Caroline Lauer saying not to pay attention to the anti-density comments they received. Not saying I agree with anti-density, but if I did it would be comforting to know that the members had already decided they didn't want to hear my opinion.

The big elephant in the development room is not being addressed: lack of roads. You can't just keep cramming people into places without building the infrastructure first. This leads to traffic jams and traffic safety issues. God help us if a fire ever sweeps through the Rattlesnake or Grant or Miller Creek. Just ask Paradise, California.

Ann Hamilton,

Missoula

