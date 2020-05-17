City Council must rein in spending

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Missoula’s city and county governments want a 2-cent gas tax.

Since 2011, when the city started collecting funds from the Special Road District, they have raised $8,785,503. They have also received $8,838,987 from the gas tax fund and allocated $505,330 in street maintenance fees from the general budget. That’s $18,129,820 the city has had available to maintain our roads. This doesn’t even include all the tax increment financing funds that have been put into road projects. And don’t look at Russell Street or the Madison Street Bridge; those were state road projects that required minimal local funding.

What road in this town is $1 million better than it was 10 years ago?

City councilors should be asking some basic questions this budget season:

• Where has all this money gone?

• When will we address the spending problem that is forcing people out of their homes?

• When are we going to have a meaningful discussion regarding all the conflicting city policies that lead to annual tax increases and continued neglect of our infrastructure?

The City Council has the authority to reject the mayor’s budget in full or in part. Maybe this is the year we hold him accountable.