City Council needs to deal with real problems

City Council needs to deal with real problems

The Missoula City Council, amid increasing homelessness, unavailable and unaffordable housing, and an unfolding eviction crisis, has truly chosen to take the bull by the horns.

The latest ordinance they will consider is on banning the sale of flavored tobacco products within city limits.

Ostensibly, this is to prevent young people from smoking, though the FDA recently increased the smoking age from eighteen to twenty-one.

Their logic is that products that “impart a flavor other than tobacco”, such as menthol cigarettes, cigars, flavored pipe tobacco, vape juice, hookah, and others, encourage smoking.

We could argue just as rationally that alcoholic drinks that impart a flavor other than that of alcohol encourage alcoholism, yet the City Council doesn’t seem to want to introduce legislation to that effect. Could it be there’s too much money in alcohol sales here in town for them to combat the scourge of alcoholism and underage drinking?

This moralistic, sanctimonious claptrap will put local tobacco shops out of business.

Maybe the City Council should leave the moral preening aside and start coping with real problems. Rent is too expensive, homelessness increasing, and people are getting thrown out of their homes. This is why we elected you.

Charlie McPherson,

Missoula

