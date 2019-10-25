Today I received my ballot for the Missoula City Council election. This election has me concerned. As I started to notice the unique blue and white campaign signs all over the city, it began to appear to me that a nonpartisan election has gone very partisan.
Then I learned about "Team Liberty." Apparently Jesse Ramos has recruited people from every ward to be part of the "team" in an effort to turn the direction of the council to the right. Their big promise: reduce taxes.
Well, my property taxes went up $80/month last year so I felt the pinch. But it wasn't the result of excessive city spending. It was the result of two voter-approved bonds. And those taxes can't be reduced. So the logical place to cut back will be social safety net programs, and that worries me.
The other concern I have is where the money for these "Team Liberty" campaigns is coming from. The sheer number and size of the signs says that some big money is behind them. And Montana has always known the impact of big money in politics!
Teri Wing,
Missoula