City Council should donate pay to tenants

Recently the Missoula City Council voted to ask landlords and property managers to “waive rents” for tenants who have lost their jobs. I find it quite sarcastic and hypocritical to ask someone else to carry the burden when they offered nothing in help.

You are asking owners to give up not only their income but also their good credit and ability to continue to offer housing, while not getting unemployment themselves. Mortgage payments, utility bills, maintenance issues, management costs continue to occur. The profit margin on rentals is small; that’s why there is a shortage of rentals.

I am asking the City Council to donate their own compensation (pay for public service) in donations to the tenants who cannot pay rent before they ask landlords to give up their income (and often their retirements). Also, the glaring hypocrisy is that they do not offer to waive water bills or sewer bills or building permit fees that they ultimately control and which tenants and landlords pay. Also, approximately 20% of rents collected go to paying property taxes. How about waiving them to compensate for rental income loses? Or how about possibly paying attention to the increases in property taxes which have more than doubled in recent years.